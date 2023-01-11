Obrador Praises Biden for Not “One Meter of Wall,” Calls for Amnesty, No Busing

On Tuesday, Mexican President Andres Manuel López Obrador praised President Biden for not having built “even one meter of wall,” along the U.S.-Mexico border. He made a point of adding that conservatives don’t like it.

For those who don’t know, Obrador is a communist and President of a country run by cartels. It is reasonable to say he has lost control of the country.

“President Biden, you are the first president of the United States in a very long time that has not built – not even one meter of wall,” López Obrador said with Biden and Trudeau looking on at their North American Leaders’ Summit in Mexico City.

“We thank you for that, sir,” he said through an interpreter, “although some might not like it – although the conservatives don’t like it.”

He “fully” trusts Biden. Obrador encouraged him to “insist” Congress legalize the migration of these many millions of Mexicans living and working in the U.S. Why” Because they are “contributing to the development of that great nation.” In reality, they send money home, greatly helping his economy.

Obrador said Biden is “a man with convictions, who maintains principles” to ensure that “the Statue of Liberty never, never ever, should become a symbol, a void, an empty symbol.”

THE HISTORY

A little history here. When the Progressives were active in the early 1900s, they aggressively pushed for lines from Emma Lazarus’s poem, The New Colossus, be inscribed on the Statue of Liberty. “Give me your tired, your poor, your huddled masses yearning to breathe free.”

It was for the same reason people of the Left quote it today. It’s to define us merely as a nation of immigrants. The inscription was memorialized on the statue in 1903, 17 years after the dedication. There was resistance at the time.

The Left got the poem wrong.

NO CORRUPTION IN MEXICO

As the cartels and the government are engaged in warfare on our border in Mexico, López Obrador told a journalist, “there is no corruption in the administration, the government that I represent.”

He also criticized the busing of illegal aliens from border cities in the US.

“One of the governors of our neighboring country headed a movement to take migrants to New York, to Washington, and just drop them there,” he said. “This is politicking. This is completely inhuman.”

He’s referencing Gov. Abbott.

This is what the narco-communist president of Mexico is telling Joe Biden, who is very confused about almost everything.

THE FORCES GOVERNING BIDEN

As we noted, forces behind Biden, such as Barack Obama and George Soros, who have staff all over the White House and in various agencies, dream of a North American Union. It is also the dream of the World Economic Forum. Biden just does what he’s told.

This reminds me of what I’ve read about FDR in Yalta, only this is far worse. FDR was losing his mental acuity and gave away the store.

