Biden’s Solution to Border Crisis: Website to Help Aliens Come Illegally

Biden to announce plans to combat “xenophobia” and “discrimination” of migrants coming to the US because if you don’t want your country invaded, you’re a xenophobe. Biden’s solution to the border crisis is a new website giving illegal aliens streamlined access to citizenship.

The website will speed up pathways to citizenship and add more EV charging stations on the border. This is his new strategy after his staged El Paso visit.

They called it the North American Leaders Summit, aimed at uniting us with Canada and Mexico, a narco nation. This was the beginning of the North American Union that George Soros envisioned.

This is as cartels are at war with the government on our border.

The White House released a list of “deliverables” after the “Three Amigos” summit.

They pledged to combat violence against indigenous women and girls by making it easier for illegal immigrants to enter the US.

“Virtual platform” gives migrants [illegal aliens] “the information they need” without smugglers.

Other items to address is food loss, supply chains, and “decarbonized” public buses. The White House is promoting “inclusive, equitable, and democratic societies.” Who gave them permission to do this other than Klaus Schwab?

At a meeting in Mexico City on Tuesday, Biden, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, and Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador will establish a “trilateral expert exchange of information.” The three amigos are three WEFers.

They will pledge to combat violence against indigenous women and girls as well as LGBTQI+ individuals and add Mexico to a “Global Partnership for Action on Gender-Based Online Harassment and Abuse.”

Gender and race are used to turn us into the New World Order toadies.

The trio will also commit to “balanced public narratives on migrants and refugees to support their meaningful inclusion in the region.” In other words, fake news.

I’d love to have a tracker on Barack Obama and George Soros. It looks like they are deeply involved in this. Their fingerprints are all over it.

WEF globalism to break USA nationalism. Joe Biden is a WEF member (see WEF website). Break USA nationalism and WEF can take over. This is one way and USA currency collapse is another.

USA you are being taken over by WEF globalists.

