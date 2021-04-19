Officer Sicknick died of natural causes, the medical examiner rules









After politicians lied for months to create a political scandal, the medical examiner has ruled that Capital Police Officer Brian Sicknick died of natural causes. There was no evidence of any external irritants causing the two stokes he suffered. The strokes were caused by a blood clot.

That means the only death related to the riot of January 6th was of Ashli Babbitt, a Trump supporter, whose African-American killer is shrouded in mystery and cleared of any charges. That’s terrific if he’s innocent but why can’t the public, or at least the family know the details of the investigation? Why doesn’t the media want to know?

The autopsy found no evidence of an allergic reaction to chemical irritants, external or internal injuries. Capitol Police officer Sicknick died of natural causes, 2 strokes due to a blood clot. — Disclose.tv 🚨 (@disclosetv) April 19, 2021

Officer Sicknick was laid in State while Democrats blasted Trump for his death and the death of others who died of drugs, natural causes, and a gunshot by a Capital Police officer (allegedly).

Pathetic Democrats kept saying five or six people died from the riot. They’re liars, sick liars.

