Seven-Year-Old Girl Slaughtered While Sitting in a Chicago McDonald’s Drive-Thru









A Chicago dad was seriously injured and his 7-year-old daughter killed by gunshots while they were sitting in a drive-thru at a McDonald’s Sunday afternoon.

Police have identified the father as 29-year-old Jontae Adams and his daughter as Jaslyn.

The shooting happened, in broad daylight, around 4:18 p.m. local time in the Windy City’s Homan Square neighborhood, Chicago police told Fox News. A McDonald’s employee who asked not to be named told the Chicago Sun-Times that two people got out of a gray car in the drive-thru and started shooting at Adams’ car.

Jaslyn, who had three siblings, was struck “multiple times” to the body. The dad was struck in the torso.

An on-scene police unit transported the father and daughter to John Stroger Hospital where she was pronounced dead. The father is in serious condition.

The moment officers pull the 7-year-old girl from the passenger side, a person off-camera can be heard shouting: “Oh s—! They killed a baby!”

Jaslyn’s aunt, Tawny McMullen, said her niece was “beautiful” and a “really sweet child.” She added that her daughter and Jaslyn were best friends.

Jaslyn’s grandmother, Lawanda McMullen, told the Sun-Times that Jaslyn loved to dance and make TikTok videos.

Not any more. On Sunday, in the middle of the day, this innocent child was shot multiple times and killed, while simply waiting to order a meal from McDonald’s. Who’ll remember her name and for how long? How long will cries of “justice” for her killers last?

Let’s see.

