Officer Tatum: Derek Chauvin trial, full breakdown, thoughts on conviction









In the first clip, Officer Tatum explains the charges from an officer’s perspective, and as one who deals with attorneys regularly.

EXPLAINING THE DEREK CHAUVIN MURDER TRIAL

Officer Tatum goes into how the defense could show Derek Chauvin to be innocent. Officer Tatum delves into such issues as whether this case has any racial aspects.

In the end, he states why he doesn’t believe Derek Chauvin can get a fair trial and that it won’t be a fair trial.

BEN SHAPIRO INTERVIEW

Officer Brandon Tatum tells the interviewer what everyone needs to know about the case. It’s not a case about race.

The second clip provides additional enlightenment, including policing as the most non-racist job in the world. They deal with the best and worst of people of all races. It’s never about race for the police.

He predicts that no matter what happens, there are going to be riots and thefts. The politicians and media don’t care about the people involved and will push a false narrative of racism.

Mr. Tatum talks about how we can influence people. Personally, he took an SJW on a ride-along who was too terrified to get out of the car even at a traffic stop. He was able to get her to think twice about judging cops.

Overall, he thinks we’re doomed as Biden shoves some things down our throats that are irreversible. “We’re all doomed,” he said.

“In the long run, we’re all dead.”

Very interesting clip:

Related