Oh, Cool, Twitter Will Protect Us from Election Misinformation

So cool, Twitter officials are going to protect us from election misinformation. The fact that the Twitter staff are almost solely leftists and communists might be a problem.

They are enforcing the Civic Integrity Policy beginning yesterday – Thursday. It’s global and they are “protecting” elections worldwide.

And, as Tim Young said, “If this was an honest policy, Stacey Abrams and Hillary Clinton should have their accounts locked…” Both have claimed they won their elections even though the evidence clearly proved otherwise.

This should put a stake right in the heart of your claims:https://t.co/nTabjFwSZM — Bourbon Buster (@AngryPanda847) August 11, 2022

Coincidentally, Klaus Schwab of the World Economic Forum is focusing on censoring speech prior to elections. Their idea is to use AI.

The WEF published an article Wednesday outlining a plan to overcome frequent instances of “child abuse, extremism, disinformation, hate speech and fraud” online, which the organization said cannot be handled by human “trust and safety teams,” according to ActiveFence Trusty & Safety Vice President Inbal Goldberger, who authored the article.

Instead, the WEF proposed an AI-driven method of moderating online content, where subject matter experts provide training sets to the AI so it can learn to recognize and flag or restrict content that human moderators would deem dangerous, Daily Caller reports.

The system works through “human-curated, multi-language, off-platform intelligence,” input provided from expert sources, to create “learning sets” for the AI machine.

So helpful in taking away peoples’ rights.

Starting today, we’ll begin enforcing the Civic Integrity Policy in context of the US 2022 midterms. https://t.co/zRnUfcUBoa — Twitter Safety (@TwitterSafety) August 11, 2022

This means we’ll take action against misleading claims about the voting process, misleading content intended to intimidate or dissuade people from participating in the election, or misleading claims that may undermine public confidence in elections outcomes. — Twitter Safety (@TwitterSafety) August 11, 2022

And because every year is an election year on Twitter, you can learn about our global elections approach at https://t.co/YXZ38fi0kM. — Twitter Safety (@TwitterSafety) August 11, 2022

