“Oh, Look, Pam Bondi Can File Charges”

Attorney General Pam Bondi said the Justice Department indicted the two terrorists who threw bombs at a protest outside Zohran Mamdani’s residence, Gracie Mansion.

“We have indicted the two alleged ISIS-inspired terrorists who attempted to bomb a protest in New York City,” Bondi wrote on the social platform X on Monday.

“We will not allow ISIS’s poisonous, anti-American ideology to threaten this nation,” the attorney general continued. “Our law enforcement officers will remain vigilant.”

A criminal complaint filed in the Southern District of New York on Monday accused Emir Balat and Ibrahim Kayumi of an attempted terrorist attack on a protest near Gracie Mansion.

Mamdani responded to the indictment on Monday, calling for Balat and Kayumi to be “held fully accountable for their actions.” That was after he railed against alleged white supremacists, a group of 20 people led by Jake Lang, who objected to praying Islamists blocking traffic.

Bondi’s social media post included pictures of the pair from the scene that showed Balat and Kayumi holding the apparent explosive devices. The criminal complaint reported that Balat threw the first explosive device toward a group of protesters at a “Stop the Islamic Takeover of New York City” demonstration and counterprotesters at a “Run Nazis Out of New York City” demonstration. Balat threw the second explosive near NYPD officers, according to the indictment. The indictment said Balat “stated that they wanted to carry out an attack bigger than the Boston Marathon bombing.”

It’s becoming clearer that she’s slow-walking any indictments we thought were coming over the coup and other crimes. At least she is charging two ISIS-trained terrorists. Will she win this case at least?

Compared to what is going on in the media and with Zohran, Bondi looks good.

This article calls Jake Lang a white supremacist, islamaphobic, far-right provocateur But the radical lSlS islamic terrorists? They’re just “activists” pic.twitter.com/8C2uwXr2fH — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) March 9, 2026