Facebook Pinterest X Youtube
Facebook Pinterest X Youtube
Home Clown World “What the Holy Hell” News from Clown World

“What the Holy Hell” News from Clown World

By
M Dowling
-
2
38

Only in Clown World USA could this be true, and it is true.

Our corrupt media showed an image of Trump supporters while they discussed the terrorists who tried to kill people in New York City. These two said they were hoping for a Boston bombing type situation. The next time, the bombs might actually explode.

The police commissioner said the attack was inspired by ISIS.

No, they pledged allegiance to ISIS. Get it straight, Tisch.

Tucker wants to destroy the administration and the MAGA movement.

Megyn Kelly is right on it.

It must be witchcraft. This is Tucker at his worst.

Somali’s are robbing us blind, but Minnesota will meet the challenge by making it legal.

Previous articleForeigners Can Be Police Officers in Washington State: Do Not Comply
5 1 vote
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
2 Comments
Newest
Oldest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Canadian Friend
Canadian Friend
40 minutes ago

What is going on with Tucker Carlson ???

As if US soldiers will be sent to Iran to rape women and children!!

Has he lost his mind ?????

1
Reply
M Dowling
Author
M Dowling
33 minutes ago
Reply to  Canadian Friend

I saw the comment in context and it was just as bad. I can’t imagine what happened to him.

1
Reply
wpdiscuz   wpDiscuz
© 2011 www.independentsentinel.com. All Rights Reserved.
2
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x