Oh No, Sniffy Miss Lizzie Is Going to Be President in 2024

Disgracefully ejected from office, sniffy Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY) said Sunday on NBC’s “Meet the Press” that she will do whatever it takes, including running for president, to stop Donald Trump from becoming president again.

So after losing her state by nearly 40 points, Sniffy is going to run for president. That should be a really interesting race. Can she beat Kamala’s 0% polling in the primary?

The way she talks about her party before an election is disgusting. No Democrat would ever do that. She’s just useful for Democrats right now.

Anchor Chuck Todd said, “Donald Trump ends up the nominee in 2024. You’ve said you won’t be a Republican anymore, so it implies you think the party can be saved.”

Cheney said, “I think the party has to come back from where we are right now, which is a dangerous and toxic place, or the party will splinter, and there will be a new conservative party that rises if Donald Trump is the nominee of the Republican Party, the party will shatter, and there will be a conservative party that rises in its place.”

Todd asked, “What would it take for you to run for president?”

Sniffy said, “I’m going to be focused on all the things we’ve been talking about. I care deeply, as I know you do, as millions of people ….”

Todd said, “Some people suggest if he would be a third-party candidate it will by enough to stop Trump.”

Cheney said, “Well we’ll do whatever it takes as I said. He will not be president again.”

Cheney has lost her mind. She should never be considered a Republican again. All she does is insult any Republican she disagrees with. Her only issues seem to be war and no abortions after birth.

Have you seen the new Liz Cheney for President 2024 campaign video?pic.twitter.com/qXy9iPZ8bF — Don Winslow (@donwinslow) October 23, 2022

