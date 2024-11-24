OK Governor Will Send Every Imprisoned Illegal Home on 1/20/25

Governor Stitt of Oklahoma plans to ship every illegal alien prisoner back to their home country.

Stitt said he is calling it Operation Garnet.

“It’s common sense. I’m really excited about law and order getting back to the White House. So we want to be ready day one in office, so when President Trump takes office, so I put our Commissioner of Public Safety in charge, and I said, Listen, everybody that’s in our prisons, that are here illegally, that are breaking our laws. We believe in public safety. We want to protect the citizens of Oklahoma, and we want to be ready to get them out of our state and out of our country before you see another one of the issues that affected Georgia with the Laken Riley case.”

Under Biden-Harris, ICE wouldn’t deport any illegal immigrants that Oklahoma turned over. But now, we’re preparing to work with a White House that’s eager to uphold the law. Operation Guardian is a go in Oklahoma. pic.twitter.com/AiT0blf7mg — Governor Kevin Stitt (@GovStitt) November 19, 2024

