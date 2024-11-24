“Wealthy” Nations, Like the US, Will Pay Out $300B to the World

The world agreed to $300 billion for climate change. The “wealthy” countries, including the United States, will provide the money and give it to the “poor” countries, which dictators generally run.

The world agreed to a new climate deal at COP29 in Baku, Azerbaijan, Saturday. So-called wealthy countries pledged to provide $300 billion annually by 2035 to poorer countries. It’s allegedly to help them cope with the increasingly catastrophic impacts of the climate crisis. The developing countries believe its vastly inadequate.

The agreement came after more than two weeks of bitter divisions, fractious negotiations, boycotts, political spats, and open celebrations of fossil fuels.

Eventually, nearly 200 countries – which is every country – agreed.

How can the United States be considered “wealthy?” We’re nearly bankrupt and owe $36 trillion we will never pay off. We can barely pay the interest.

The United States is no longer wealthy, and climate change is being used to redistribute wealth and impoverish the West. Our leaders are very stupid.

