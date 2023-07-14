Okay, That’s It for Mike Pence! Tucker Took Him Out!

Tucker interviewed candidates for President today, and he’s taking out the low-hanging fruit. Mike Pence made a Hillary-level mistake. She said, “What difference does it make?” and he said, “It’s not my concern.” Watch the exchange.

CARLSON: “I’m sorry, Mr. Vice President. You are distressed that the Ukrainians don’t have enough American tanks? Every city in the United States has become much worse over the past three years. Drive around. There’s not one city that’s gotten better in the United States. And it’s visible. Our economy has degraded, the suicide rate has jumped, public filth, and disorder, and crime have exponentially increased, and yet your concern is that the Ukrainians, a country most people can’t find on a map, who have received tens of billions of tax dollars, don’t have enough tanks? I think it’s a fair question to ask: Where’s the concern for the United States in that?”

PENCE: “It’s not my concern.”

WRONG ANSWER!

PENCE:. “Tucker I’ve heard that routine from you before, but that’s not my concern. I’m running for president of the United States because I think this country is in a lot of trouble. I think Joe Biden has weakened America at home and abroad, and as president of the United States, we’re going to restore law and order in our cities. We’re going to secure our border… we’re going to get this economy moving again, and we’re going to make sure that we have men and women on our courts at every level that will stand for the right to life and defend all the God-given liberties enshrined in our constitution.

“Anybody that says that we can’t be the leader of the free world and solve our problems at home has a pretty small view of the greatest nation on earth. We can do both and…”

Tucker: “Every city in America has become worse over the past few years… Your concern is that Ukraine don’t have enough tanks… Where’s the concern for America in that?” Pence: “That’s not my concern.” pic.twitter.com/u2RlmmrhtM — Greg Price (@greg_price11) July 14, 2023



Tucker pretty much laughs in his face in the next clip. That’s what happens when the interviewer asks unfiltered questions and has a higher IQ

JUST IN: Tucker Carlson laughs in Mike Pence’s face for being reluctant to agree that the U.S. should get rid of electronic voting machines. Pence: “We do everything in our power to restore public confidence in the one person one vote principle.” Tucker: “Why not just get rid… pic.twitter.com/LbpvRNTfYM — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) July 14, 2023

Related