Olympic ratings take a dive as Wokes turn off the American spirit

















NBC’s primetime coverage of the Tokyo Olympics continued to spiral downward on Monday. The games averaged 14.7 million viewers for a 49% drop compared to the equivalent night from the 2016 Rio de Janeiro Games.

Monday’s telecast also shed 53% of viewers from coverage of the first weeknight primetime during the 2012 London Olympics. Declines were even larger among the advertiser-coveted demographic of adults aged 18-49, Fox News reports

Woke advertisers are anxious.

The opening ceremony, delayed a year because of the COVID-19 pandemic, drew 16.7 million viewers for NBC on Friday, the smallest audience for the network broadcast since the 1988 Seoul Games.

NBC averaged 12.6 million viewers on Saturday night, a 39% drop compared to the first Saturday of the 2016 Olympics and a 56% drop compared to the 2012 London Games.

While there are no people in the stands — a turnoff — and some say there aren’t any stars to attract people, many suggest there is a lack of spirit due to the America haters making their contempt for their own country well known. We have anti-stars.

PEOPLE ARE WAKING TO THE WOKES

Meghan Rapinoe and her hateful soccer team lost to Sweden in the opener and also got the entire Swedish team to kneel before our flag during the anthem. How disgraceful.

The US men’s basketball team led by USA-basher Gregg Popovich was beaten by France in the opener after 16 years of not losing. How many Americans rooted for anyone but Popovich?

Then there is hammer thrower Gwen Berry and her insanely immature performance during the trials, trashing the anthem. Her constant lying afterward with ever-changing stories didn’t help.

There is the BMX trans woman who wanted to burn the flag on the stage — they lost. The heavyweight lifter, a man claiming to be a woman, demolished the women on his own team.

Who really wants to deal with the ideological, America-hating leftists should they win? We think nearly half the country or more. How do you root for people who want to tear down America and then have to listen to the ‘Progressives’ boast that their new ideology is a winner when it’s destroying the country?

The Olympics are about promoting the American Spirit — the WOKES killed it.

