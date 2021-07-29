Netflix, Big Tech mandate vaccination as government commands

Corporations are doing BidenBama’s dirty work. They are gradually demanding everyone become vaccinated.
Netflix is the first major Hollywood studio to implement a blanket policy mandating vaccinations for the casts of all of its U.S. productions, as well as those who come into contact with them on set.
The new return-to-work protocols agreed upon by the Hollywood unions and major studios last week give producers “the option to implement mandatory vaccination policies for casts and crew in Zone A on a production-by-production basis.”
They will keep the exceptions for medical, religious, and age reasons. Everyone else gets fired.
Big Tech is doing the same thing.
Google is looking to do the same to their employees, and Twitter closed their re-opened offices.
Alphabet Inc’s (GOOGL.O) Google and Facebook Inc (FB.O) said on Wednesday all U.S. employees must get vaccinated to step into offices. Google is also planning to expand its vaccination drive to other regions in the coming months, Reuters reports.
Why that sounds like fascism. The dullards will picture bundles of rods flags with clown face contortions from Benito on the balcony and sporty Hugo Boss uniforms when it reality it is a merger of corporate and state.
I’m so happy that the comrades love me (not really) and my health but I got this.
Well, I won’t be using Netflix. If we find that there is long term problems with any vaccine, we simply can’t allow Government to give Corporations a pass on mandating a vaccine or any drug. If Traitor Joe is allowed to mandate that Government Employees be vaccinated, the Government will lose the people who actually make the Federal Government work and it will collapse. But then, that is what the Communist seem to want. They want to purge the Government of everyone who isn’t a mindless BOT. This is what is so insane about sociopaths, they do things destructive to themselves. The trouble is that there destructive behavior affects everyone.
The COVID HOAX is all about control and tyrannical power. The data is now saying mRNA is potentially dangerous, but the CDC is going full bore propaganda lying about the vaccines. They clearly aren’t working after a few months so they aren’t really a vaccine in the traditional sense. No one has a clue as to the damage these vaccinations are doing and the Government and Big Tech are shutting down any sites documenting problems as fast as they can.