Netflix, Big Tech mandate vaccination as government commands

















Corporations are doing BidenBama's dirty work. They are gradually demanding everyone become vaccinated.

Netflix is the first major Hollywood studio to implement a blanket policy mandating vaccinations for the casts of all of its U.S. productions, as well as those who come into contact with them on set.

The new return-to-work protocols agreed upon by the Hollywood unions and major studios last week give producers “the option to implement mandatory vaccination policies for casts and crew in Zone A on a production-by-production basis.”

They will keep the exceptions for medical, religious, and age reasons. Everyone else gets fired.

Big Tech is doing the same thing.

Google is looking to do the same to their employees, and Twitter closed their re-opened offices.

Alphabet Inc’s (GOOGL.O) Google and Facebook Inc (FB.O) said on Wednesday all U.S. employees must get vaccinated to step into offices. Google is also planning to expand its vaccination drive to other regions in the coming months, Reuters reports.

