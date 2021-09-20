On election eve a new Justin Trudeau blackface photo emerges

















Oh, what a shame, couldn’t happen to a nicer guy, this photo emerged of him in blackface on the eve of his election, which is today (older video at the end in case you missed it).

It looks very racist or, in the least, condescending and denigrating. It appears to have come from an “Arabian Nights” themed event in the spring of 2001. It also appears in a yearbook of West Point Grey Academy in Vancouver. He taught drama there at the time.

Trudeau has appeared in blackface at least three times.

Josh Rogin calls him King Brownface.

A new photo of Trudeau in blackface has leaked. It’s time to end the international embarrassment. Only Erin O’Toole can stop Justin Trudeau. pic.twitter.com/FcghmzKNEf — Canada Proud (@WeAreCanProud) September 20, 2021

His competition — Erin O’Toole — is a lot different.

Erin O’Toole at 29 vs Justin Trudeau at 29. pic.twitter.com/5DituX29No — G.M. Forbes (@gmforbes35) September 20, 2021

Blackface appears to be a favorite costume.

This is the video that shows Trudeau in his infamous blackface, when he was a part time white water rafting instructor.

He’s at around the 43 sec mark. #TrudeauMustGo https://t.co/PEwhapgJna — CaBird (@Bird5Ca) September 13, 2021

