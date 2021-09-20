On election eve a new Justin Trudeau blackface photo emerges

M. Dowling
Oh, what a shame, couldn’t happen to a nicer guy, this photo emerged of him in blackface on the eve of his election, which is today (older video at the end in case you missed it).

It looks very racist or, in the least, condescending and denigrating. It appears to have come from an “Arabian Nights” themed event in the spring of 2001. It also appears in a yearbook of West Point Grey Academy in Vancouver. He taught drama there at the time.

Trudeau has appeared in blackface at least three times.

Josh Rogin calls him King Brownface.

His competition — Erin O’Toole — is a lot different.

Blackface appears to be a favorite costume.


