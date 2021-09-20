Summary of Alpha Bank hoax, check out who wrote it

















Liberal Professor Jonathan Turley responded to the Alfa/Alpha Bank hoax honestly but diplomatically. He is a liberal who tells the truth. He compared the Alpha Bank hoax to Watergate and Operation CREEP (Nixon re-election campaign — a fundraising PAC) as liberals are wont to do. That seems to minimize what happened to Donald Trump, but it’s his opinion. More on that later.

Professor Turley writes in an op-ed on The Hill that the “damning” 26-page indictment was “the alleged effort to push a false Russia collusion claim before the 2016 presidential campaign.” He found this line most stunning: “You do realize that we will have to expose every trick we have in our bag.”

You can read the indictment yourself on this link at the end of the article.

Turley found that the warning from an unnamed “university researcher” captures the most fascinating aspect of the indictment which he compared to Operation Creep described briefly at the end of this article.

The indictment doesn’t name the professors involved but Circa reporters said one of the researchers was L. Jean Camp of Indiana University.

He explains the indictment:

Durham accuses Sussmann of lying to the general counsel of the FBI in September 2016 when Sussmann delivered documents and data to the FBI supposedly supporting a claim that Russia’s Alpha Bank was used as a direct conduit between former President Trump‘s campaign and the Kremlin. According to Durham, Sussman told the FBI general counsel that he was not delivering the information on behalf of any client. The indictment not only details multiple billings to the Clinton campaign as the data was collected and the documents created; it claims Sussman billed the campaign for the actual meeting with the FBI. At the time, Perkins Coie attorney Marc Elias was general counsel for the Clinton campaign. Both men have since left the firm.

The big trick in 2016 was the general effort to create a Russia collusion scandal with the help of Justice Department insiders and an eager, enabling media.

It was only last October, for instance, that we learned that then-President Obama was briefed by his CIA director, John Brennan, on an intelligence report that Clinton planned to tie then-candidate Trump to Russia as “a means of distracting the public from her use of a private email server.” That was on July 28, 2016 — three days before the Russia investigation was initiated.

The problem was that both the Steele dossier and the Alpha Bank allegations fell apart soon after being fed to the FBI. A key source for dossier compiler and former British spy Christopher Steele was viewed by American intelligence as a Russian agent, and it was believed that the Clinton campaign and the dossier were being used by Russian intelligence to spread disinformation.

We all know that these lies were fed to us continuously for years by the media and the Democrat Party to destroy the Trump presidency. Hillary Clinton was at the bottom of it but always escapes accountability.

Dr. Turley discusses the role of Jake Sullivan and possibly Hillary Clinton:

Notably, another Clinton figure pushing the Alpha Bank conspiracy was Jake Sullivan, who now weighs intelligence reports for President Biden as his national security adviser. Sullivan, a senior policy adviser to Clinton, declared in an official campaign press statement that the Alpha Bank allegation “could be the most direct link yet between Donald Trump and Moscow” and portrayed it as the work of independent experts: “Computer scientists have apparently uncovered a covert server linking the Trump Organization to a Russian-based bank. This secret hotline may be the key to unlocking the mystery of Trump’s ties to Russia. … This line of communication may help explain Trump’s bizarre adoration of Vladimir Putin.”

So the “very useful narrative” was delivered to the media and the FBI and, along with the dossier, was used to launch the Russia investigation, which led to the appointment of former special counsel Robert Mueller. The “bag of tricks” was supposed to be buried with the involvement of the Clinton campaign — until Trump Attorney General William Barr appointed Durham as a second special counsel.

The FBI knew almost from the very beginning that Russiagate was a hoax. They always knew the Alpha Bank accusation was an absurd hoax.

OPERATION CREEP OR CRP

OP Creep (nicknamed that after the Nixon fundraiser group’s actual name Committee to Re-Elect the President – CRP) was a dirty tricks operation that looked for dirt to fling at Nixon’s opponents. It was a fundraising group operating independently of Richard Nixon. It is described as a group operating within the administration.

They illegally funded lawyers for the Watergate burglars who, on June 17, 1972, broke into the Democratic National Committee headquarters at the Watergate Hotel-Apartment in Washington, D.C. Nixon didn’t know about the break-in but tried to cover it up when he found out. He was forced to resign after he refused to turn over tapes of his conversations indicating he covered it up to protect his allies.

In the case of Donald Trump, the dirty tricks operation at Alfa/Alpha Bank was allegedly to cover up Hillary’s private server scandal. But then the dossier followed and four years of attacks based on a fraudulent conspiracy meant to remove the President. That was followed by the Ukraine hoax in which Lt. Col. Vindman read into the meaning of a harmless phone call between Donald Trump and the President of Ukraine. His conspiratorial thinking was used to create another hoax.

That hid Joe Biden’s and his son Hunter’s malodorous dealings in Ukraine.

None of this could have happened without the ongoing lies by the mainstream media.

