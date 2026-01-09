On Greenland: We Will Own It, The Easy Way or the Hard Way

President Trump said the US is going to own Greenland the easy way or the hard way because if the US doesn’t, Russia and China will. He loves Denmark, but their ship landing in Greenland doesn’t mean they own it. If we don’t take it over, he said, Russia and China will. He loves Russia and China and the people, but he doesn’t want them as neighbors.

Greenland is closer to Maine than it is to Denmark.

He said you can’t lease a country, you have to own it. Countries don’t defend leases; they defend their countries.

Rough Transcript

“[We aren’t] talking about money for Greenland yet. I might talk about that, but right now, we are going to do something on Greenland, whether they like it or not, because if we don’t do it, Russia or China will take over Greenland, and we’re not going to have Russia or China as a neighbor.

“I would, I would like to make a deal, you know, the easy way, but if we don’t do it the easy way, we’re going to do it the hard way. And I’m a fan, and by the way, I’m a fan of Denmark too, I have to tell you. And you know, they’ve been very nice to me. I’m a big fan. But you know, the fact that they had a boat land there 500 years ago doesn’t mean that they own the land. Sure, we had lots of boats go there also. But we need that.

“Because if you take a look outside of Greenland right now, there are Russian destroyers; there are Chinese destroyers and bigger. There are Russian submarines all over the place. We’re not going to have Russia or China occupy Greenland, and that’s what they’re going to do if we don’t.

“So we’re going to be doing something with Greenland, either the nice way or the more difficult one.”

Please go ahead, ma’am,

Reporter: “Mr. President, why is it so important to you to own it when you have a military presence there, which you could expand to affect security?

Trump: “Because when we own it, we defend it. You don’t defend leases the same way. You have to own it. And you know, with a nation, look at what happened with Obama, with that horrible deal they made with Iran. It was a short-term deal. It was like a nine-year deal. Countries can’t make nine-year deals, or even 100 Year deals. Countries have to have ownership. And you defend ownership, you don’t defend leases, and we’ll have to defend Greenland. If we don’t do it, China or Russia is not going to happen. We are not going to have… and I like China. I like Russia. I love the people of China. I love the people of Russia. I get along very well with President Putin, but I’m very disappointed in him. I get along very well with President Xi. I’m going to go over to China in April, but I don’t want them as neighbors in Greenland. Not going to happen and and by the way, NATO’s got to understand that I’m all for NATO. I saved NATO. If it weren’t for me, you wouldn’t have a NATO, right now, but we’re not going to allow Russia or China to occupy Greenland, and that’s what’s going to happen …”

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni disagrees with Trump. She said NATO should own Greenland. Greenland’s 56,000 inhabitants want no one to own them, but it is not realistic. They will need to be defended one day, whether they like it or not.

The US is NATO.

Secretary Rubio is now the special envoy to Greenland. That must be his fourth or fifth job. We need to clone him.