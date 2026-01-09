Minnesota Police Are Blocked from Investigating the Agent Who Shot Renee Good

Minnesota law enforcement officials were outraged on Thursday, January 9, when they were told the FBI was taking over the investigation into the self-defense shooting of Nicole Renee Good by an ICE agent.

They are considered too biased.

The BCA and Minnesota officials have lied about the death of Renee Good, who aimed her car at an ICE agent and accelerated into him, after stalking and harassing agents all day.

The media and Democrats are making her out to be Mother of the Year, but she only has custody of one son. Her neighbors said she’s wonderful and helped them, but she has only just moved to Minnesota with her wife. Both Renee Good and her wife, Rebecca, were involved with the radical ICE Watch group that trains people to harass ICE, including blockading and crashing into their vehicles.

The media and Minnesota officials claim that the agent, a ten-year veteran of ICE, murdered Ms. Good. They have doxed him, but his name would have come out eventually.

According to Drew Evans, superintendent of the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension, the FBI originally agreed to a joint investigation, but on Thursday, January 9, the FBI said it was taking over and would no longer provide state law enforcement with access to case materials or evidence.

“Without complete access to the evidence, witnesses, and information collected, we cannot meet the investigative standards that Minnesota law and the public demands,” Evans said.

“As a result, the BCA has reluctantly withdrawn from the investigation,” he added.

“And for those that may say that we have a predetermined outcome, we are not the ones conducting the investigation,” he added. “It was a reckless abuse of power.”

Which Narrative Is BS?

When asked about the Trump administration’s spin on the ‘murder’ and his own use of expletives, Frey fired back.

“The narrative that the administration was pushing was garbage and bs [he used the full word]. I stand by every one of those [statements],” Frey said. “I dropped an [F bomb]. They killed somebody. Which one of those is more inflammatory?”

The two things have no significant relationship. He’s comparing nothing of value, but it sounds good.

The latest appeal to the voters is for Democrats to use the vulgar F expletive to appear tough.

The truth is Ms. Good wittingly or unwittingly aimed her car at an agent, and she did hit him. The fact that she suffered the consequences and he didn’t is irrelevant.

The Left plays to the people who aren’t paying attention and only hear soundbites.

Mayor Frey and Governor Walz would be better served by concentrating on their own guilt in the case of Somali fraud. They have a lot to worry about.