One of America’s Largest Flooring Suppliers Is Out of Business

Home Depot’s rival, LL Flooring, previously known as Lumber Liquidators, is closing all 442 stores, and 2,000 people will be out of work. After three decades, one of America’s biggest flooring suppliers is going out of business.

They are shutting all of their stores, all of them.

Earlier in the summer, they closed 100 stores to make them more attractive to buyers. No buyers showed up. So, now they are liquidating, selling off their stock. The sale begins today and will continue for 12 weeks.

If you are looking for flooring, you can get discounts now.

Conn’s Home Plus is closing its 170 stores in 15 southern states, 550 stores in all. Furniture retailer Badcock is also closing its 380 stores after 120 years of business.

They couldn’t withstand the Biden economy.