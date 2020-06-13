Only Democrats can gather and assemble, read Hillary’s tweets

By
M. Dowling
-
0

“If your rallies come with a liability waiver, you shouldn’t be holding them,” Clinton posted to Twitter at 2 pm yesterday.

“Your fellow Americans are hearing you. Keep marching,” posted the former Secretary of State at 1 pm yesterday.

The constitution protects the rights of her peeps to assemble, but not Trump’s peeps.

PowerInbox
Learn more about RevenueStripe...

Leave a Reply