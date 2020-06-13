Only Democrats can gather and assemble, read Hillary’s tweets

“If your rallies come with a liability waiver, you shouldn’t be holding them,” Clinton posted to Twitter at 2 pm yesterday.

If your rallies come with a liability waiver, you shouldn’t be holding them. https://t.co/J1BgdUec9k — Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) June 12, 2020

“Your fellow Americans are hearing you. Keep marching,” posted the former Secretary of State at 1 pm yesterday.

This chart tells an incredible story of the power of Black Lives Matter as a mass movement. Your fellow Americans are hearing you. Keep marching. https://t.co/StZ0hnE7Zw pic.twitter.com/Xvxnwlw86B — Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) June 12, 2020

The constitution protects the rights of her peeps to assemble, but not Trump’s peeps.

The lawyer (and mom, and Democrat) in me wants to make sure you know your rights as a protester. Be safe this weekend. https://t.co/IeFZwUy5nc — Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) June 12, 2020