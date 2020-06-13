We have Biden’s eulogy of the Exalted Cyclops of the KKK, Robert C. Byrd

Joe Biden was a good friend of the late Senator Robert C. Byrd. Biden eulogized Byrd when he died, claiming ‘Bob’ “elevated” the Senate but he left out the part where Byrd “exalted” the KKK. He called KKK Byrd the “embodiment” of his state.

Watch and notice Gillibrand behind him (note how Joe sounded before he became senile):

Biden also eulogized Strom Thurmond, a segregationist, one of many who Biden befriended.

Robert Byrd, a much-admired, adored even, Democrat was an exalted Cyclops and Kleagle, a recruiter, in the KKK. As the winds of change nearly knocked him over, Byrd decided to say, ah geez, I’m sorry and was accepted with open arms by Democrats, including Nancy Pelosi.

Maybe Byrd changed, but don’t forget, Republicans can’t be forgiven for a thing. And, the fact is, these Democrats dragged out the misery brought upon anyone who happened to have black skin.

Biden also praised unrepentant segregationists, the late-Sens. James Eastland (D-MS) and Herman Talmadge (D-GA).

One of the most despicable men on earth was the late Governor George Wallace who blocked black youth from entering the University of Alabama. Biden has a long history of invoking and at times, praising the late-Alabama governor.

BIDEN AND HIS DEFERENCE TO GEORGE WALLACE

“I think the Democratic Party could stand a liberal George Wallace — someone who’s not afraid to stand up and offend people, someone who wouldn’t pander but would say what the American people know in their gut is right,” Biden told the Philadelphia Inquirer in 1975 when discussing why liberals should not “apologize for locking up criminals.”

Wallace said, “segregation now, segregation tomorrow, segregation forever” in his 1963 inaugural address.

Biden invoked Byrd when he objected to busing and when he ran for president the first time.

As he traveled the South in 1986 and 1987, Biden not only downplayed his support for civil rights, but also made frequent references to Wallace. In April 1987, Biden even reportedly tried to court an Alabama audience by boasting about how Wallace had honored him with an award.

“Biden talked of his sympathy for the South; bragged of an award he had received from George Wallace in 1973 and said “we [Delawareans] were on the South’s side in the Civil War,” as reported by the Inquirer in September of that year.

Apart from openly touting “his sympathy for the South” and the accolade bestowed by Wallace, Biden also bragged the Alabama governor heaped praise on his capabilities as a politician.

“Sen. Joseph Biden of Delaware … tells Southerners that the lower half of his state is culturally part of Dixie,” the Detroit Free Press reported in May 1987. “He reminds them that former Alabama Gov. George Wallace praised him as one of the outstanding young politicians of America.”

NANCY LOVED THE CYCLOPS TOO

This is from Nancy Pelosi’s eulogy of the big Cyclops who brought untold misery down upon an entire people whose only difference in being was the color of their skin:

“In the beginning of my comments, I mentioned a speech of Senator Byrd’s on the House floor. That day, in 1953, he quoted the words of Daniel Webster. These words, when you come to the Capitol, are etched on the wall of the chamber high above the Speaker’s chair. And these words would come to define his leadership but he voiced them in that earliest speech. Senator Byrd said, ‘Let us develop the resources of our land, call forth its powers, build up its institutions, promote all its great interests and see whether we also in our day and generation may not perform something worthy to be remembered.’ Daniel Webster.

“Senator Byrd’s service, and his leadership, were more than worthy to be remembered for many generations to come. And as my colleague Mr. Rahall said, it is very appropriate that we are celebrating Robert Byrd’s life and putting him to rest in the week of July 4th; he was a great American patriot. And as Governor Manchin said, we shall never see his like again.

“May he rest in peace. Amen.”

~ Nancy Pelosi

It’s no surprise, Democrats are also the party communists and socialists join. Democrats still want slavery but they want to now enslave all of us to government.