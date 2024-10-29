James Comey Put Honey Pots in Trump’s Campaign to Get Trump

According to an FBI whistleblower, former Director James Comey inserted two female agents inside the Trump campaign in 2016.

Honey Pots At the FBI

The Washington Times reported that the female agents were directed to act as “honeypots” and travel with Trump and his staff.

This was an “off-the-books” operation and was separate from Comey and Obama’s Crossfire Hurricane operation that targeted Trump based on false Russian collusion lies. They were to dig up information they could use to hurt Trump.

This is the kind of thing Stalin might do. They are the fascists.

The House Judiciary Committee is investigating the story. It took the one whistleblower more than eight years to come forward, and he is the only one who came forward with this story.

The IRS Corruption

Catherine Herridge interviewed the IRS whistleblowers who told her American taxpayers receive unequal treatment. Some US taxpayers are identified as “sensitive investigations.” They are powerful, elite people.

They also explained that they knew Joe Biden was “The Big Guy.” They were not allowed to ask about “The Big Guy.”

Herridge asked about the punishments they suffered for telling the truth.

Again, only two whistleblowers came forward.

Catherine Herridge exposes government corruption

