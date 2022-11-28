Oops! $20B Sent to Ukraine Is Unaccounted for

FOX News reported today that the Biden administration is frantically trying to track nearly $20 billion in military aid it has sent to Ukraine as Republicans warn of audits in January.

Prospective House Speaker Kevin McCarthy has said his party will not be giving Ukraine a “blank check” to fend off Russia’s invasion.

The audit should be enlightening. The regime did very little tracking.

There is some bipartisan support for an audit.

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., has vowed to “hold our government accountable” for Ukraine spending. Some Democrats agree.

If you remember, there are suspicions that Ukraine took USD and invested in FTX, which then donated to Democrats in a money laundering scheme.

Rand Paul was ostracized for trying to appoint someone to provide oversight of the billions going to Ukraine. Both parties insisted on no oversight and no accountability. Why?

Didn’t someone try to legislatively mandate a special inspector general to scrutinize Ukrainian spending? Oh, that’s right, it was my amendment and most Democrats AND Republicans opposed any semblance of oversight. https://t.co/dYTSpbLi2O — Rand Paul (@RandPaul) November 27, 2022

