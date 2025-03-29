Opinion: Ignore the RFK-Owens Controversy

There is a conspiracy overtaking social media involving Candace Owens and RFK Jr. Candace thinks RFK is being blackmailed by the deep state. when it comes to Israel Until I see proof, I don’t care. Candace said the blackmail is over his sexual dalliances. His dalliances are all out in the open and it would be difficult to blackmail someone when we all know about them and don’t care. It came up because RFK’s alleged sexting partner Olivia Nuzzi is attacking Candace. That’s unfortunate.

I like MAHA and RFK loves his country. Candace is very bright and all-American. That’s how far I go with this. We have bigger fish to fry and this is another distraction. I’m worried about our financial stability, criminals on the loose hurting Americans, illegal immigration, and World War.

Someone just told me that Alex Jones said he feels the same way. I guess we agree on that then.

Candace Owens on RFK, Jr., his mistress and sexual Blackmail. pic.twitter.com/DDAygZCkhv — ℍ (@Fightingfo50615) March 29, 2025

