New Report: Oswald Couldn’t Have Been the Shooter

So, NBC has a video of Oswald near JFK’s car during the assassination, so he couldn’t have been the gunman?

We need that video if it exists. And why is NBC hiding it?

BREAKING: @realannapaulina tells Primetime that NBC has a secret tape that shows Lee Harvey Oswald near JFK's vehicle when the assassination took place… which would mean he wasn't the shooter. pic.twitter.com/SI34rf2HPG — Jesse Watters (@JesseBWatters) March 29, 2025

This is the image Anna Paulina Luna referred to, where many believe Lee Harvey Oswald was positioned when JFK was shot. Speculation suggests that Oswald is the figure standing in the doorway of the Texas School Book Depository. NBC has been hiding the video for years. Do… pic.twitter.com/Ky0j0ao53L — JOSH DUNLAP (@JDunlap1974) March 29, 2025

Subscribe to the Daily Newsletter Name Last name Email