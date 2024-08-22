Oprah Called Trump Names at the DNC and Race-Baited

Oprah Winfrey viciously attacked Trump last night at the DNC Convention, calling him an impulsive liar and con artist. That was after she race-baited and condemned the racist, sexist nation of inequality. Oprah is worth 3 billion but loves to whine about inequality, and pretend she is a victim.

She mocked JD Vance, snarkily calling childless cat lady Kamala a childless cat lady as if he was wrong.

Oddly, Ms. Winfrey liked Trump when he was a Democrat, not so much last night.

“We are beyond ridiculous tweets and lies and foolery,” she railed. “These are complicated times, and they require adult conversations.”

“Now, there’s a certain candidate that says if we just go to the polls this one time, that we’ll never have to do it again,” she added. “Well, you know what? You’re looking at a registered independent who’s proud to vote again and again and again because I’m an American. And that’s what Americans do. Voting is the best of America.”

The Trump campaign released a letter she wrote to Trump years ago. She said his words once brought her to tears. Oprah called him a man of utmost integrity.

During her rant at the DNC hatefest, Oprah told Trump that she dreamed they could run for office together one day.

“Donald, I reviewed the book excerpt. I have to tell you your comments made me a little weepy.

“It’s one thing to live a life of integrity, still another to have people like yourself in office…Too bad we’re not running for office; what a team!”

Thank you,

Oprah

“Too bad we’re not running for office; what a team!

Oprah cheered for abortion, and the fake abortion stories people told the night before. She referred to abortion as necessary for the American Dream.

Democrats keep lying about abortion, what Republicans are saying, and what is actually going on.

She called the abortion activists the “best of America” and portrayed them as “freedom fighters.”

Oprah railed about 1954 and one case in particular of segregation and bias against black children in school. Not to diminish how terrible that must have been, it is not like that now. However, Democrats can’t let it go because that’s all they’ve got. Once they abandon 1954, what can they use to divide us other than abortion?

They have done nothing for any of us.

The one thing I will say is at 70 years old, she looks great.

This fellow didn’t think much of the rants last night.

