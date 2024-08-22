Nearly 300,000 Migrant Children Missing from US Custody

A recent audit by the Department of Homeland Security’s Office of Inspector General revealed that U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) failed to monitor over 30,000 unaccompanied migrant children out of over 42,000 who did not show up for court dates after their release from government custody.

HHS dumped them on ICE, knowing they didn’t have the resources to monitor these children.

“ICE has no assurance UCs (unaccompanied migrant children) are safe from trafficking, exploitation, or forced labor,” Inspector General Joseph Cuffari’s report warned.

It’s actually much worse than that. ICE transferred over 448,000 unaccompanied children to the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS). They lost track of 291,000 children who failed to show up for the scheduled court dates.

Cuffari’s office found that ICE’s problems are rooted in systemic issues, including resource limitations and a lack of automated processes for internally and externally sharing critical information with HHS and the Department of Justice (DOJ).

“ICE does not have an automated process for sharing information internally between the Office of the Principal Legal Advisor (OPLA) and Enforcement and Removal Operations (ERO), and externally with stakeholders.” This gap has left ICE relying on “manual, multi-step processes,” which have proven ineffective.

Too many people are coming in at once to engage in any semblance of vetting. They used to check DNA, but the Biden-Harris child trafficking administration dropped it.

Who knows what happened to some of these children?

The US has become the number one nation for child trafficking. Donald Trump wants to rid the nation of these monsters. Democrats don’t even mention it, and the DNC platform calls for more illegal immigration.

