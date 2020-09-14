Oprah’s recommended reading is one-sided pablum for the left

Oprah Winfrey’s latest venture is to explain how we allegedly have a caste system in America. She has already explained how whites must admit they are privileged and have a leg up over skin color. This is from a billionaire who is friends with the first black president.

A new opinionated book about alleged caste systems in America by Isabel Wilkerson is the foundation of her new podcasts and recommended reading lists.

“[Whites have a] leg up,” Opray insists. “You still have your whiteness. That’s what the term ‘white privilege’ is. It means that whiteness still gives you an advantage, no matter. It is a fundamental issue.”

The concept of white privilege is racist in of itself, but it’s now the Wilkerson bible Oprah clings to. Wilkerson invents a new concept — we have a caste system just like India and Nazi Germany.

Part one of Oprah’s podcasts on the alleged caste system says god and religion are used to preserve the caste system. The second podcast was with Isabel Wilkerson about her book on the caste system. She said it’s an awakening — you will be woke.

Wilkerson is very accomplished and she’s black. How EVER did she do it with all the oppression whites inflicted upon her?

In Caste, Wilkerson identifies eight “pillars of caste”, or features of caste systems in various societies. All of them blame religion and white superiority for problems blacks face today.

This would have been more appropriately written in 1800.

Oprah, who somehow became a billionaire despite all the oppression, is pushing this on the country and the race she hates.

HITLER’S USA

“Caste: The Origins of Our Discontents” examines race in the United States as a social hierarchy, with African Americans confined to the bottom. The book defines racism in the country as an American caste system, comparing it to social hierarchical systems in India and Nazi Germany. What a terrible thing to say.

Oprah Winfrey has announced that it is not only her latest pick for Oprah’s Book Club, but that it “might be the most important book” she has ever chosen. She dedicates podcast after podcast to this neo-racism.

“All of humanity needs to read this book,” she told “CBS This Morning” co-host Gayle King.

Oprah believes this is an important book on how blacks are “confined to the bottom.”

The irony is almost too much to bear from the ultra-successful BLACK woman.

She came out with a reading list of race, race, race, that exemplifies her narrow-minded, far-left approach to policing and politics. It includes only publications from left-wingers:

THE INTERVIEW

The Life Breonna Taylor Lived, in the Words of Her Mother

“Ta-Nehisi Coates has a beautiful soul and magnificent gift with words, which he uses here to gently, tenderly interview Breonna Taylor’s mother, Tamika Palmer.” —O.W.

Read Now in Vanity Fair

ALLYSHIP

When a Second-Grade Teacher Brought Protests to Rural Ohio

“Those newly awakened to racial injustices are choosing not to look the other way. Reading about Lois Dennis’s efforts to support Black Lives Matter gives me hope that more people can be moved by what Isabel Wilkerson in Caste calls ‘radical empathy.’” —O.W.

Read Now in BuzzFeed News

PERSONAL PERSPECTIVE

The Trayvon Generation

“People: Get out your tissues. Elizabeth Alexander’s portrait of a young generation whose lives have been scarred — and sometimes ended — by police shootings is a tragedy and a must-read.” —O.W.

Read Now in The New Yorker

TAKING ACTION

He Led a Black Lives Matter Protest in His Town. A Burning Cross Couldn’t Stop Him.

“This article is all about two of the pillars of racial oppression: dehumanization and the use of terror. But in Marion, Virginia, it didn’t work! Here’s to the courage of 17-year-old Travon Brown.” —O.W.

Read Now in The Washington Post

BY THE NUMBERS

10 Myths About the Racial Wealth Gap

“What I appreciate about this article is that it busts the myth that if only Black folks ‘got it together’ — in terms of education, family structure, property ownership — the racial wealth chasm would close. Achievement alone, even from the wealthiest Black people, can’t fix it.” —O.W.

Read Now in Axios

UNTOLD HISTORY

The Invention of the Police

“Yes, the police put their lives on the line every day. But the way American law enforcement came about — in large part to uphold slavery — affects the fairness of policing today.” —O.W.

Read Now in The New Yorker

WELL-BEING

The Toll “Nature Deprived” Neighborhoods Take on People of Color

“We know intuitively how important it is to be able to walk amid trees and look up at the clear blue sky, and studies prove that it is essential to good mental and physical health. But even here, many Black and brown Americans are at a disadvantage.” —O.W.

Read Now in National Geographic

FIRST PERSON

How the Sports World Forced Us to Face a Racist Truth

“This is a brave, moving article. Thank you, Katie Barnes, for getting personal and sharing how in sports — like in America — racial discrimination is endemic.” —O.W.

Read Now in ESPN

Color me shocked that nothing Oprah puts out is objective.

HERE SHE IS TOUTING HER FAVORITE RACIST BOOK