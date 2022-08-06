Oregon Sex Ed for Small Children: “Gender Is Colonized”

Ben Edtl is running for the Oregon State Senate and hopes to help stop the insanity in the state. He sent the following email earlier today on gender lessons taught in the schools at the earliest levels. I have already posted information on the curriculum, but it bears repeating. It’s that insane and dangerous for children. It must be stopped. This is evil.

The Oregon Department of Education, empowered by Kate Brown, Rob Wagner, and Tina Kotek, has institutionalized young children’s sexual and psychological abuse in our public schools. This is unacceptable and must be stopped.

Faculty from Portland Public Schools have leaked to me this 198 slide lesson curriculum, targeting Kindergarteners through fifth graders, this fall titled “Understanding our Bodies – Kindergarten Health Scientists.”

Under “Kindergarten Health – Unit 5 (pg17), it states “Gender is like outer space because there are as many ways to be different genders as there are stars in the Sky! Each person is different, and that is cool.” The curriculum was developed by trans people as “very intentional” and teachers are asked to “use the wording written on the slides.” (pg26)

Second grade students are forced to ingest the idea that “Gender is Colonized.” “When the United States was colonized by white settlers, their views around gender were forced upon the people already living here” (pg89) and (pg90) it states “Other cultures around the world, especially Black, Indigenous, and Brown cultures and people, view gender in different ways and use different words.”

I believe that educating children that Black, Indigenous, and Brown people viewed gender in different ways until the white Europeans showed up is completely senseless and blatantly racist to every person mentioned. Our schools should be focused on uniting our children regardless of their differences and focusing on basic education like math, reading, and writing.

