Oregon State Police pulled out of Portland as antifa declare a revolution

Predictably, Antifa is planning a new autonomous zone in Portland near the federal courthouse from which to launch their attacks. They say they are going to engage in a revolution. As they report on social media, “The Revolution is now.”

The timing is perfect. Oregon State Police pulled out of Portland Friday since the new [Soros-funded] prosecutor will refuse to prosecute riots.

The Oregon State Police will no longer be assisting with Portland riot control, pulling out of the city after the district attorney announced that many crimes committed by rioters would not be prosecuted, according to the Oregonian.

From the Oregonian:

State police committed to two weeks “and that two weeks ended today,” said spokesman Capt. Timothy R. Fox.

“We’re in a county that’s not going to prosecute this criminal behavior,” Fox added.

It was a pointed reference to Tuesday’s announcement by new Multnomah County District Attorney Mike Schmidt that his office won’t pursue many of the charges against demonstrators, including disorderly conduct, interfering with a police officer and even riot in some circumstances.

“The Oregon State Police is continually reassessing our resources and the needs of our partner agencies and at this time we are inclined to move those resources back to counties where the prosecution of criminal conduct is still a priority,” Fox said in a statement. “Last night was our last night in Portland. This decision was based on the fact that our two-week commitment ended last night…Troopers are returning to the communities that they are assigned to serve and protect.”

DHS agreed to pull out of Portland as long as State and local police were able to control the mob and keep them from burning the federal courthouse to the ground. They will likely return.

THE REVOLUTION

Rioters are now free to do whatever they want.

“The revolution is now.”#Antifa are planning some type of autonomous zone occupation in Portland. They haven’t announced a location yet but likely contender is Lownsdale square, the park by the federal courthouse they’ve been using as operations base to launch attacks. pic.twitter.com/hR6zgzzuoK — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) August 14, 2020

THE NEW PROSECUTOR

The new prosecutor whose territory includes Portland announced Tuesday his office will not prosecute cases of disorderly conduct, criminal trespassing, and interfering with law enforcement officers. Escape in the third degree, harassment, and riot will also not be prosecuted under the policy.

Multnomah County District Attorney Mike Schmidt claimed it makes the community safer. The riots, which he calls “demonstrations,” are “righteous.”

“These demonstrations are being used to righteously express grief, anger, and frustration over that senseless act of violence, and the countless other abuses people of color have endured throughout history at the hands of the legal system,” he told reporters.

Here’s the full list of charges that Schmidt’s office will decline to prosecute when connected to protests:

Interfering with a peace officer or parole and probation officer

Disorderly conduct in the second degree

Criminal trespass in the first and second degree

Escape in the third degree

Harassment

Riot (Unless accompanied by a charge outside of this list.)

Charges of resisting arrest or assaulting a police officer might not be prosecuted. They will be “subjected to the highest level of scrutiny by the deputy district attorney reviewing the arrest,” according to a press release from the DA’s office.

“Consideration will be given to the chaos of a protesting environment,” the release continues, “especially after tear gas or other less-lethal munitions have been deployed against community members en masse.”

It’s retroactive to May 29th.