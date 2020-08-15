Judge rules mother can transition her 8-year-old son to a girl without dad’s involvement

A Dallas judge has basically reversed a previous ruling that would have granted the divorced father and mother of 8-year-old James Younger equal say in his medical and psychological care. That means his mother can transition the youngster from boy to girl.

This is in Texas. No place is safe from these leftists.

THE STORY

The boy’s mother, Dr. Anne Georgulas, will be free to enroll James into school as a girl named “Luna.” She can subject him to transition therapy and medical procedures at the expense of his father, and without his consent.

The story was recorded on a Facebook page called ‘Save James.’

“James and Jude did NOT have a victory in court today. Judge Mary Brown has condemned James and Jude to a life of therapy, confusion, and abuse without even having a hearing. There are no other words for what has happened today,” the page read.

“She has forced James to live as ‘Luna’ in a school surrounded by teachers and therapists who do not acknowledge that he has said multiple times to multiple people (without Jeff around) that he wants to be a boy and hates being forced to be a girl,” the post continued.

In October, Judge Kim Cooks overruled an initial verdict handed down by a Texas jury that granted sole conservatorship of James to his mother and instead granted 50-50 joint conservatorship to both parents. The decision meant that Georgulas and Younger would have to consent to any medical treatments.

In January, the new judge in the case, Mary Brown, initially agreed to grant Younger joint conservatorship but rolled back the decision Tuesday.

Younger had allegedly become concerned after he discovered medical records indicating that his ex-wife had referred James to a local gender transition clinic and had begun the process of medically transitioning him into a girl, according to LifeSite News.

Younger claims that his son never expresses any desire to be a girl when he is with him and that his ex-wife is pressuring James into transitioning.

At the start of the school year last fall, James reportedly chose to attend school as a boy and under his given name.

According to the “Save James” page, the ruling was handed down on Tuesday without a hearing. The page added that “a special evidentiary hearing is scheduled for September” and requested that supporters donate to cover Younger’s increasingly expensive legal fees.

This feels more like child abuse. The child is too young to transition.

