Ottawa Police Backed Off Fuel Seizures and Arrests, Ticketing Instead

Rebel News reporter Lincoln Jay is in Ottawa, where he has heard rumors of police making several arrests last night following a state of emergency declaration from Mayor Jim Watson. CTV claimed people were arrested.

There are no proven violent incidents by the truckers, just rumors.

About 150 officers in riot gear stole some of the donated fuel and propane heating their tents while snipers aimed guns at them from roofs. They stole only a small portion of the stockpile in what was actually a show of force.

Truckers were ticketed instead.

450+ tickets issued since Saturday morning:

The Ottawa Police Service and its partners worked through the night to reduce the impacts of demonstrators in the downtown core, respond to calls for service, and improve neighbourhood safety.https://t.co/y8qirkrW1l#ottnews — Ottawa Police (@OttawaPolice) February 6, 2022

Rebel News has hired a lawyer to take ALL tickets issued tonight. We will crowdfund his fees at https://t.co/EWuXmVRhvM If you’re a trucker who was ticketed tonight we’ll cover your legal bill. And if we have to hire more lawyers, we will. https://t.co/4FMFUpPp1d — Alexandra Lavoie (@ThevoiceAlexa) February 7, 2022

Update from the front line 👇🏼👇🏼👇🏼 pic.twitter.com/aZvnePOSYO — Kirky86 (@Kirky861) February 7, 2022

