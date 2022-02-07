Ottawa Police Backed Off Fuel Seizures and Arrests, Ticketing Instead

By
M Dowling
-
0

Rebel News reporter Lincoln Jay is in Ottawa, where he has heard rumors of police making several arrests last night following a state of emergency declaration from Mayor Jim Watson. CTV claimed people were arrested.

There are no proven violent incidents by the truckers, just rumors.

About 150 officers in riot gear stole some of the donated fuel and propane heating their tents while snipers aimed guns at them from roofs. They stole only a small portion of the stockpile in what was actually a show of force.

Truckers were ticketed instead.


PowerInbox
Learn more about RevenueStripe...

Leave a Reply