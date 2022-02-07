UK Standard of Living Sinks As Costs for Illegals & Refugees Soars

By
M Dowling
-
0

This was first reported by Summit News. The UK administration is as bad as the US’s if this information is correct. Reporter Ed Conway of Sky News warned Brits they are facing the biggest annual fall in their standard of living in thirty years. The GDP is going down while interest rates and inflation are soaring.

At the same time, they are spending huge sums of money on illegal aliens and refugees.

It’s similar to what is going on in the US, although it is far worse in the States. The difference is they don’t have the energy we have and our problems are self- inflicted.

They’re not deporting anyone either, just like here. The Western World is being destroyed. Immigration is great when it’s legal. Massive immigration will destroy the culture, economy, and politics of the target nation.


