UK Standard of Living Sinks As Costs for Illegals & Refugees Soars

This was first reported by Summit News. The UK administration is as bad as the US’s if this information is correct. Reporter Ed Conway of Sky News warned Brits they are facing the biggest annual fall in their standard of living in thirty years. The GDP is going down while interest rates and inflation are soaring.

At the same time, they are spending huge sums of money on illegal aliens and refugees.

It’s similar to what is going on in the US, although it is far worse in the States. The difference is they don’t have the energy we have and our problems are self- inflicted.

Bank of England says UK households must brace themselves for the biggest annual fall in their standard of living since comparable records began three decades ago, as it:

– Raises interest rates to 0.5%

– Says inflation will surpass 7%

– Slashes GDP forecast — Ed Conway (@EdConwaySky) February 3, 2022

The MPC voted 5-4 in favour of raising interest rates from 0.25% to 0.5%. But those four dissenting members wanted a hike to 0.75%.

So households will have to contend with higher borrowing costs as well as higher taxes, energy, goods and services prices. — Ed Conway (@EdConwaySky) February 3, 2022

More on this news, and the energy price increase, @RishiSunak’s measures and the broader cost of living crisis, on @skynews through the day. — Ed Conway (@EdConwaySky) February 3, 2022

They’re not deporting anyone either, just like here. The Western World is being destroyed. Immigration is great when it’s legal. Massive immigration will destroy the culture, economy, and politics of the target nation.

£1.2 million per day is spent accommodating people resettled from Afghanistan and another £3.5 million per day for asylum seekers. — Simon Jones (@SimonJonesNews) February 3, 2022

