Ottawa Police Chief Will Spy on Reporters to Correct “Misinformation”

Canada is a full dictatorship.
The new fascist Police Chief Steve Bell will spy on reporters so he can correct so-called misinformation. He’s going to control the reporting and intimidate reporters by doing this.
For more information about this violent cop’s attack on our reporter, go to https://t.co/hh5yPCJSAS.
— Ezra Levant 🍁🚛 (@ezralevant) February 19, 2022
The police are deliberately trying to rile up the crowd.
Rebel News reporter Alexa Lavoie was struck and injured by police while covering the ongoing Freedom Convoy protest in Ottawa. pic.twitter.com/Z2ZhqWdLTa
— Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) February 19, 2022
The fascists are destroying whole families of truckers. They are all being frozen out of their accounts.
Canadian fascists admit they are freezing out entire families from banks and a reporter is ho hum looks like it’s working. pic.twitter.com/IBVQLUeYT5
— Cernovich (@Cernovich) February 19, 2022
Police were pushing in on the peaceful protesters this evening:
HAPPENING NOW: Police continues to advance towards protesters in Ottawa.
Capture by @lincolnmjay #Ottawa #Police #FreedomConvoy @RebelNewsOnline pic.twitter.com/TfwVcOqgL5
— Mocha Bezirgan (@BezirganMocha) February 20, 2022
Live-streaming from Ottawa:
Lincoln Jay live-streaming from Ottawa. https://t.co/79FQmI49zN
— Ezra Levant 🍁🚛 (@ezralevant) February 19, 2022
Here’s the shot.
Another:
When I first saw that reporter I couldn’t see why she was crying That much. Granted they pounded her with the club but didn’t think she was seriously injured. Only later when I saw her leg I thought it was from the club. THEN, to find out they literally SHOT her no Wonder she cried so hard. THIS needs to be at minimum, at Seven Figure settlement, and That SOB needs to pay a monthly settlement for the rest of his Damn life for shooting. And I don’t give a damn if he claims to have been aiming at the ground.
We’ve just learned how Despicable the RCMP really are. This twitter thread is UnBelievable.
Here’s some more
Even MORE Texts: Will the Conservative MP’s bring all this up in Parliament. Probably Not.
