Ottawa Police Chief Will Spy on Reporters to Correct “Misinformation”

By
M Dowling
-
5

Canada is a full dictatorship.

The new fascist Police Chief Steve Bell will spy on reporters so he can correct so-called misinformation. He’s going to control the reporting and intimidate reporters by doing this.

The police are deliberately trying to rile up the crowd.

The fascists are destroying whole families of truckers. They are all being frozen out of their accounts.

Police were pushing in on the peaceful protesters this evening:

Live-streaming from Ottawa:


  2. When I first saw that reporter I couldn’t see why she was crying That much. Granted they pounded her with the club but didn’t think she was seriously injured. Only later when I saw her leg I thought it was from the club. THEN, to find out they literally SHOT her no Wonder she cried so hard. THIS needs to be at minimum, at Seven Figure settlement, and That SOB needs to pay a monthly settlement for the rest of his Damn life for shooting. And I don’t give a damn if he claims to have been aiming at the ground.

