Ottawa Police Chief Will Spy on Reporters to Correct “Misinformation”

Canada is a full dictatorship.

The new fascist Police Chief Steve Bell will spy on reporters so he can correct so-called misinformation. He’s going to control the reporting and intimidate reporters by doing this.

For more information about this violent cop’s attack on our reporter, go to https://t.co/hh5yPCJSAS. — Ezra Levant 🍁🚛 (@ezralevant) February 19, 2022

The police are deliberately trying to rile up the crowd.

Rebel News reporter Alexa Lavoie was struck and injured by police while covering the ongoing Freedom Convoy protest in Ottawa. pic.twitter.com/Z2ZhqWdLTa — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) February 19, 2022

The fascists are destroying whole families of truckers. They are all being frozen out of their accounts.

Canadian fascists admit they are freezing out entire families from banks and a reporter is ho hum looks like it’s working. pic.twitter.com/IBVQLUeYT5 — Cernovich (@Cernovich) February 19, 2022

Police were pushing in on the peaceful protesters this evening:

Live-streaming from Ottawa:

Lincoln Jay live-streaming from Ottawa. https://t.co/79FQmI49zN — Ezra Levant 🍁🚛 (@ezralevant) February 19, 2022

