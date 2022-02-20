Biden Makes It Easy for Welfare Recipients to get Legal Residency with a Rule

American First Legal reported that Biden’s Department of Homeland Security announced that it would be proposing a new rule that would enable and facilitate the use of taxpayer-funded resources–including SNAP, CHIP, and Medicaid benefits–without being considered a “public charge” when applying to receive legal residency in the United States.

[A path to citizenship and voting as Democrats]

“The Biden Administration announced a shocking new policy that will make it easier for illegal immigrants to gain legal residency inside the United States, while enjoying taxpayer-funded public benefits, such as food stamps and welfare,” America First Legal CEO Steven Miller said.

“This is another example of the lawless left quietly creating more incentives for mass immigration without any input from the American People, and without any regard for the law or basic common sense,” Steven Miller says.

“This is part of an ideological crusade to transform America via ceaseless mass immigration.

“A foundational, common-sense principle of all nations, and all immigration systems, is that newcomers must be financially and economically self-sufficient..,” Miller says.

“However, the Biden Administration is now trying to permanently violate federal statutes with a new regulation that—against all logic and human reason—decrees that immigrants wholly reliant on public benefits, including healthcare, food stamps, and housing are not public charges. They know it’s a lie and the American people know it’s a lie.

“To freely admit millions who will need taxpayers to provide their lifelong medical care, shelter, and substance will bankrupt this country and tear through the safety net low-income citizens of all backgrounds depend upon. This regulation abrogates our moral commandment to care for our own citizens and our legal duty to enforce the immigration laws of the United States.

America First Legal will sue and fight the rule.

