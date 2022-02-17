Ottawa Police Gearing Up to Become Violent, Lawyer Calls for Canadians to Get to Ottawa

The truckers’ legal representative explains that truckers are not violating the law by protesting but the police appear to be gearing up to become violent. They will be enacting an illegal order if this takes place, he said.

The lawyer is calling on Canadian freedom lovers to get to Ottawa to stand with the truckers.

Watch:


