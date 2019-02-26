Our Senate Can’t Even Pass an Anti-Infanticide Bill

Presidential candidates Cory Booker, Kirsten Gillibrand, Kamala Harris, Amy Klobuchar, Elizabeth Warren, and Bernie Sanders have voted “NO” on a bill that would have required doctors to provide medical care to infants born alive after an attempted abortion.

By a vote of 53-44, the Senate has failed to pass the Born-Alive Abortion Survivors Protection Act. The senators will not even pass a law against infanticide.

Babies accidentally born alive after a botched abortion will continue to be allowed to die and given no medical care.

It doesn’t seem to matter that eighty percent of Americans oppose abortions after the first trimester. Meanwhile, Democrats are voting against anti-infanticide bills and pushing to remove restrictions on late-term abortions. But the press treats criticism of Democrat extremism on this as simply a partisan attack. In this case, they are pretending it’s an abortion bill.

Three Republican senators did not vote on the bill: Kevin Cramer (N.D.), Lisa Murkowski (Alaska), and Tim Scott (S.C.). According to their communications directors, both Cramer and Scott missed the vote due to flight delays.

During the floor debate over the bill this afternoon, several Democratic senators said they planned to oppose the legislation because they believe it limits women’s health-care options. “That is the actual intent of this bill, reducing access to safe abortion care would threaten the health of women in Hawaii,” said Mazie Hirono (D., Hawaii).

“This bill is just another line of attack in the ongoing war on women’s health,” said Jeanne Shaheen (D., N.H.).

That is a lie.

There is no reason to vote against this bill and it has nothing to do with a woman’s health. The bill says once the baby is born, the doctor should treat the infant as s/he would any infant.

The dishonest media presented the bill as an abortion bill. It’s not, it’s an anti-infanticide bill, a born-alive infant protection bill.

The President responded.

Trump tweeted: “Senate Democrats just voted against legislation to prevent the killing of newborn infant children. The Democrat position on abortion is now so extreme that they don’t mind executing babies AFTER birth. This will be remembered as one of the most shocking votes in the history of Congress. If there is one thing we should all agree on, it’s protecting the lives of innocent babies.”