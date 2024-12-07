Outgoing DCN Chair: Keep Racist Identity Politics as Party Central

Jaime Harrison, the outgoing chairman of the Democratic National Committee (DNC), whose four-year tenure expires at the end of the year, urged Democrats to resist calls to abandon “identity politics.”

Identity politics is unfair, racist, and un-American. It’s likely unconstitutional since it’s about a corrupt distortion of the word ‘equity’ and abandons equality.

Harrison thinks far-left identity politics should remain central to the Democrat party’s message.

Millions of Americans rejected that vision of America in the 2024 election, but Harrison wants them to double down.

Keep on going, and keep on losing.

“When I wake up in the morning, when I look in the mirror when I step out the door, I can’t rub this off. This is who I am,” he said, motioning around his face, The Associated Press reported. “This is how the world perceives me.”

“That is my identity. And it is not politics. It is my life. And the people that I need in the party, that I need to stand up for me, have to recognize that,” Harrison added. “You cannot run away from that.”

HE’S GOING TO NAME NAMES

Harrison plans to attack people in his own party as racists. He will name names in his book.

The chairman suggested he has unresolved internal party grievances, hinting that “the muzzle comes off” after his replacement is elected. The outlet reported that he has no plans to endorse his successor and is writing a book detailing his experiences during his four-year tenure.

“That’s it for you all,” Harrison said as he concluded his speech. “Because I’m saving the rest for my book. And I am naming names.”

.@harrisonjaime, Lindsey Graham’s Democratic challenger, reflects on recent police shootings to #AxiosOnHBO: “I got two Black boys. And the hardest thing that I have to do is tell them that one day they may lose their life because of the color of their skin. And it’s hard.” pic.twitter.com/NrUDY5Xb6u — Axios (@axios) September 1, 2020

Subscribe to the Daily Newsletter Name Last name Email