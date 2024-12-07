Donald Trump Speaks Out on the Syrian Civil War

Donald Trump weighed in on the Syrian civil war, which the US has been involved in, if only as a proxy. US intelligence has trained and funded insurgents for years. The US wants regime change. They had Israel bombing them, concerned about the Damascus pipeline. The US calls some of the Jihadists “noble rebels.”

Some Jihadists are clever enough to speak the language of woke:

The leader of the Syrian rebel jihadist army in Syria was a member of Al-Qaeda and ISIS. They fought US troops. As HTS Jihadist Jolani took over the lands outside Damascus, he declared, “Diversity is a strength.”

This is utterly absurd. These are the not-noble madmen torturing the Christians in Aleppo. Jolani is trying to appeal to the West’s military-industrial complex.

The Israel-loving jihadists with links to ISIS and Al-Qaeda who are tearing through Syria are “diversity-friendly” and believe “diversity is a strength,” according to The Telegraph. https://t.co/UcuBmYYYwX — Chris Menahan (@infolibnews) December 6, 2024

It looks like Russia won’t and can’t intervene. They are tied up in Ukraine. Iran won’t either. They’re tied up with their proxy war, and they are fleeing.

Assad is on his own.

Donald Trump responded on TruthSocial:

Opposition fighters in Syria, in an unprecedented move, have totally taken over numerous cities, in a highly coordinated offensive, and are now on the outskirts of Damascus, obviously preparing to make a very big move toward taking out Assad. Russia, because they are so tied up in Ukraine, and with the loss there of over 600,000 soldiers, seems incapable of stopping this literal march through Syria, a country they have protected for years.

This is where former President Obama refused to honor his commitment of protecting the RED LINE IN THE SAND, and all hell broke out, with Russia stepping in. But now they are, like possibly Assad himself, being forced out, and it may actually be the best thing that can happen to them. There was never much of a benefit in Syria for Russia other than to make Obama look really stupid.

In any event, Syria is a mess, but is not our friend, & THE UNITED STATES SHOULD HAVE NOTHING TO DO WITH IT. THIS IS NOT OUR FIGHT. LET IT PLAY OUT. DO NOT GET INVOLVED!

The late John McCain, Liz Cheney, and Lindsey Graham are just some of our warmongers who pushed us into Syria.

The problem, of course, is he isn’t president yet, and about 900 US soldiers are in Syria. Our NATO ally Turkey is seeking to overturn Assad and is on the march. He wants to return the region to a Caliphate.

The Final Offensive

According to CBS, Syrian insurgents have reached the suburbs of Damascus as part of a rapidly moving offensive that has seen them take over some of Syria’s largest cities, opposition activists and a rebel commander said Saturday.

Rami Abdurrahman, who heads the Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, an opposition war monitor, said insurgents are now active in the Damascus suburbs of Maadamiyah, Jaramana, and Daraya. He added that opposition fighters on Saturday were also marching from eastern Syria toward the Damascus suburb of Harasta.

A commander with the insurgents, Hassan Abdul-Ghani, posted on the Telegram messaging app that opposition forces have started carrying out the “final stage” of their offensive by encircling Damascus. He added that insurgents were headed from southern Syria toward Damascus.

Assad Will Likely Fall Next Weekend

US officials believe the Assad regime will have lost all power by next weekend.

“Only thing that would delay a rebel conquest would be a well-organized coup and reorganization, but Assad’s folks have done a good job of stifling any potential competitors,” a US official added.

Leading the rebel advance in Syria is a group designated by the US as a terrorist organization: Hayat Tahrir al-Sham, or HTS, which was previously linked to al Qaeda.

“We have real concerns about the designs and objectives of that organization,” national security adviser Jake Sullivan told CNN last weekend. “At the same time, of course, we don’t cry over the fact that the Assad government, backed by Russia, Iran, and Hezbollah, is facing certain kinds of pressure.”

Not very long ago, Sulivan said al-Qaeda is on our side in Syria. HTS’s Al Jolani was Baghdadi’s deputy in Iraq. CNN is casting him as a “moderate” noble rebel.

Haven’t we seen this movie before? Are we going to keep falling for it?

It’s hard to keep the players straight, but know that all the jihadists are not noble.

The Indirect Link

The US has long partnered with the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces for anti-ISIS operations in Syria. Allegedly, the SDF has maintained contact with the rebel group known as HTS, the US official said, but the US does not communicate with HTS because it is considered a terrorist organization.

HTS does not appear to have the overt support of Assad’s adversary Turkey, but US officials believe Turkey gave the group the green light to launch its operation.

Assad’s weapons are up for grabs. He allegedly has a stockpile of chemical weapons.

We can’t believe the US media reports, but none of this is good.

