“Outrageous, Egregious, Racist” Attack on Justice Thomas

Democrats continue to attack the conservative Supreme Court Justices, especially against Justice Clarence Thomas. Rush’s former producer, Bo Snerdley, who is African American, responded to the attacks on X:

Senate Judiciary Committee to vote to authorize subpoenas to Harlan Crow, Leonard Leo as part of Supreme Court ethics probe https://cbsnews.com/news/judiciary-committee-subpoenas-harlan-crow-leonard-leo-supreme-court-ethics-justice-clarence-thomas-samuel-alito/… via @CBSPolitics><> This is part of of the Democrat Party attack on the Supreme Court – and of course, their racist approach is to first try to take out Justice Thomas. This is outrageous and egregious.

Bo, whose real name is James Golden, has frequently addressed racism from the Left.

CBS reported that the Senate Judiciary Committee plans to vote to issue subpoenas to two wealthy Republican donors and an influential conservative legal activist after their involvement in luxury trips provided to two Supreme Court justices was revealed this summer. Democrats are escalating their attack on Justices after decisions they disagreed with on abortion, affirmative action, guns, and religious rights.

They plan subpoenas for donors Harlan Crow, Leonard Leo, and Robin Arkley II.

Judiciary Committee Chairman Dick Durbin and Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse announced Monday that the panel would vote to issue the subpoenas.

Soros-funded leftist outfit ProPublica revealed ties between Justices Clarence Thomas and Samuel Alito with Republican donors. They never notice Justice Sotomayor’s book-selling operation.

Crow is Justice Thomas’s friend of 25 years, and he’s very rich. Inviting him on his yacht is just part of the billionaire’s lifestyle.

“By accepting these lavish, undisclosed gifts, the justices have enabled their wealthy benefactors and other individuals with business before the court to gain access to the justices while preventing public scrutiny of this conduct,” the Democratic senators said in a joint statement announcing the vote on subpoenas.

A statement from Crow’s office on Wednesday said the move to authorize subpoenas was “nothing more than a stunt aimed at undermining a sitting Supreme Court Justice for ideological and political purposes.”

Leo said in response to the committee’s plan to vote on subpoenas that he “not bow to the vile and disgusting liberal McCarthyism that seeks to destroy the Supreme Court simply because it follows the Constitution rather than their political agenda.”

Some say they want to weaponize the Court with more stringent “ethics” rules. Whatever Democrats can’t control, they destroy.

Tom Cotton Responds

“It’s an effort to delegitimize the Supreme Court because you don’t like the way they rule,” Republican Senator Tom Cotton said. “You thought the Supreme Court was your own special province.”

“This is not some secret. It’s wide out in the open. Chuck Schumer has gone to the steps of the Supreme Court by name,” Cotton continued. “In May of 2022, the unprecedented action of leaking the Supreme Court decision in the Dobbs case occurred, unleashing left-wing street militias outside of the Justice’s homes.”

