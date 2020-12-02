Over 1 million potentially corrupt votes exposed by Amistad Project

Calling Bill Barr!

The Amistad Project has whistleblowers and sworn declarations revealing over one million potentially fraudulent swing-state ballots. It includes completed ballots getting shipped across state lines, postal service workers being told to prioritize Biden mail, and officials tampering with Dominion systems to prevent an audit.

Over 300,000 ballots are at issue in Arizona, 548,000 in Michigan, 204,000 in Georgia, and over 121,000 in Pennsylvania.

Postal Corruption

“This evidence demonstrates, and it is through eyewitness testimony that has been corroborated by others through their eyewitness statements, that 130,000 to 280,000 completed ballots for the 2020 general election were shipped from Bethpage, New York to Lancaster, Pennsylvania where those ballots and the trailer in which they were shipped disappeared,” Amistad reported.

The spokesperson continued, “Also, the evidence we have obtained indicates that on several occasions, completed ballots were shipped from a postal facility in Bethpage, New York, a postal facility that has no processing role in the United States Postal Service, a postal service that has no ability to receive incoming mail because it does not have machines to process that mail.”

This is a postal service that has no right to have ballots.

They have a witness that says tens of thousands of ballots were backdated. Another witness was denied access as a poll worker — that is a violation of the law. “America was kicked out of the voting room.” There is much more — watch the clip.

The declarations state that they witnessed unlawful actions by state and local election officials in swing states, and possibly U.S. Postal Service officials, the Amistad Project noted.

The evidence details “the failure of election officials in blue jurisdictions to maintain ballot chain of custody” and include “photographs of individuals improperly accessing voting machines and a detailed eyewitness account of the breaking of sealed boxes of ballot jump drives and commingling of those jump drives with others.”

Some of the suspicious votes in Georgia:

Dropboxes beg for corruption.

Dropboxes appear to be unsecured without a chain of custody. Under federal law, that means the election cannot be certified. This occurred to every one of these urban areas in swing states. Why did they not follow the law?

All of these dropboxes delivered “hundreds of thousands of ballots late in the election in one location with one truck or two trucks delivering in an area that is away from any partisan observers.”

One witness saw a chain of custody and audit trails of USB cards destroyed. He saw a supervisor in Delaware County upload these unsecured votes reloaded into the computers despite officials’ objections. After he was done, the Biden votes “shot up by 50,000 votes.”

Not voting down-ticket has a purpose — it doesn’t raise red flags on fraudulent ballots.

Watch: