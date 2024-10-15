Owners to Be Charged for Tying Their Dog to a Pole Before Hurricane Milton

M DOWLING
Gov. Ron DeSantis announced animal cruelty charges against the owner who tied their dog to a pole in the Tampa area before Hurricane Milton.

Trooper is safe now.

State Attorney Suzy Lopez, a De Santis appointee, is bringing the charges.

“You don’t just tie up a dog and have them out there for a storm. Totally unacceptable, and we’re going to hold you accountable,” Gov. De Santis said.

“[We are] now pursuing animal cruelty charges against the individual.”

“We said you’d be held accountable, and you will be held accountable.”

I don’t know who or why anyone would do that, but unless there is an excuse, there does need to be repercussions. It’s a miracle the dog is okay.

Highway Patrol found the dog in distress. The dog will be adopted and renamed Trooper. The owners were identified, and charges will be brought. Why would they do that?


