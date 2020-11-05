PA ballot counting halted! Trump campaign denied access even with a court order

By
M. Dowling
-
3

A Pennsylvania appellate court Judge Christine Cannon handed the Trump campaign a victory Thursday. She allowed the campaign to have its representative as close as six feet away from the vote-counting process. The counting is currently underway at the Convention Center in Philadelphia.

A campaign witness testified that the ballot processing area was kept at a distance from poll watchers, with the closest table roughly 15 feet away from him and the farthest approximately 105 feet from where he was permitted to observe.

Judge Cannon ruled that the lower court must now enter an order “requiring that all candidates, watchers or candidate representatives be permitted to be present for the canvassing process … and be permitted to observe all aspects of the canvassing process within six feet, while adhering to all COVID-19 protocols, including wearing masks and maintaining social distancing.”

After they tried to go in and observe, they were denied access. So, the judge temporarily halted all counting.

Counting has also stopped in Pittsburgh for the same reason. Why isn’t the FBI involved?

Now, Pennsylvania sued to not allow them in and won with the left-wing Pennsylvania Supreme Court. Scroll down for that information.

The latest:

PowerInbox
Learn more about RevenueStripe...

3 COMMENTS

  3. The only viable option is for SCOTUS to rule these disputed states cease and begin a new election within 30 days, but that option would be unlikely.

  4. so sad that the American people that are democrats are supporting the illegal coup against their country. where and when did their education and politics go wrong in life to despise the homeland so much to see its norms torm down ?

Leave a Reply