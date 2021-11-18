PA County Lawsuit Exposes Serious 2020 Election Irregularities

















A whistleblower provided information that prompted a lawsuit citing serious election irregularities from Delaware County in Pennsylvania. The documentation he provided comes from a right-to-know request filed in May. The lawsuit claims data suppression, involving “missing ballots” in Delaware County, Pennsylvania, from the 2020 election. [Watch the clips below]

If we don’t clear this issue up nationwide, whether it be carelessness or purposeful, we will never have fair elections. Reports of irregularities are coming from many other states in the union. We are not protecting and securing the vote.

Democrats won so they are fine with 2020. They are not fine because it was run efficiently. In the past, they complained quite a bit.

THE IRREGULARITIES

The lawsuit suggests an election machine shredded thousands of absentee and mail-in ballots. The data corroborating it was deliberately erased in the lead-up to the right-to-know filing.

The claims appear to be corroborated by several videos. One person in the video says he’s committing a felony.

Delaware County is an important and highly populated state. It was the last county in the state to fully report its ballots for the 2020 election, and several races were in the scope of being flipped by a few thousand votes.

In one video shared, Tom Gallagher, an attorney for Delaware County, appears to be throwing return ballots into a trash can in anticipation of the election data audit.

“At this point, I don’t want anybody to pick it up, and thinking we threw stuff away,” Gallagher says in the video. “We’re going to have a little campfire going.”

Another video shows a conversation between the whistleblower and a man named “Ziggy.”

“Let’s put it this way. … Yes, there are tapes being tossed,” Ziggy says. “But they are of no audit value.”

The V-drive that housed the election data was under no supervision — appearing at different locations and with different directors of elections, the same sources said.

Delaware County District Attorney Jack Stollsteimer reportedly failed to act on the evidence when it was presented.

Watch some of these clips from the Rob Schmitt show:

This is a good summary of some election weirdness:



