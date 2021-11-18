WOKE NPR Is in Turmoil After the Wrong Minority Candidate Won

















WOKE NPR, taxpayer-funded and biased, is very distressed. They supported the wrong WOKE candidate for mayor of Boston.

In a now-deleted that you can view here, NPR wrote that “While many are hailing it as a turning point, others see it as more of a disappointment that the three Black candidates couldn’t even come close.”

Their original headline on the story read, “Cheers and some letdown as 1st elected woman and person of color becomes Boston Mayor.” It has since been changed to read “Why Boston will need to wait longer for its 1st elected Black mayor.” The featured image was also changed from Wu to Janey, Legal Insurrection reports.

NPR appears to be having a struggle session because the wrong type of female minority won the Boston mayoral election. pic.twitter.com/FPwKHbEB0a — Drew Holden (@DrewHolden360) November 16, 2021

Their excuse for deleting the original tweet:

“We realize we don’t always get things right the first time, and our previous tweet/headline misrepresented the story. We deleted the previous tweet, which was causing harm, and have updated the story,” NPR tweeted in response to the controversy over their initial story framing.

Taiwanese-American Democrat Michelle Wu, a city councilwoman won over her opponent and fellow Democrat city councilwoman Annissa Essaibi George, who is white.

Wu became the first person of color ever elected to the seat. We know how important racism is to Democrats.

There were also three black Democrat contenders for the seat: two black women (acting Mayor Kim Janey – who inherited the seat from former Mayor turned Biden Labor Sec. Marty Walsh and city councilwoman Andrea Campbell) and one black man (John Barros, the city’s former econ development chief). But they were eliminated in the primary in mid-September.

NPR ignored the fact that Wu is a minority, although she looks pretty white to us, and was miserable over her win. That is in accordance with the Democrat narrative that it should have been a Black person because Democrats are racist.

