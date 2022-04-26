PA House Bills to End Soros AGs & DAs Lawless Sprees

The Pennsylvania House passed some truly smart bills as part of a package they call Smart Justice Legislation. The pathetic reason they have to do this is because of the Soros AG and DA who won their positions thanks to Soros’s funding and influence. They are radical pro-criminals and they are seriously damaging the Pennsylvania justice system. Their bizarre system of justice is leading to the injuries and deaths of innocent residents.

The bills try to work around the bad justice Soros indirectly put in place:

One bill offers a reward for the capture and arrest of a perpetrator in the criminal homicide of a law enforcement officer.

Another puts term limits on the Philadelphia DA and the AG.

One piece of legislation allows the AG to prosecute if the DA won’t.

Two other bills give victims rights.

Smart Justice Legislation

The House Judiciary Committee has passed the following Smart Justice bills:

House Bill 1123: (Rep. Ed Neilson, D-Philadelphia): Law enforcement officers courageously put their lives on the line every day to protect our families, friends, and neighbors. In 2019, according to the FBI, 48 law enforcement officers across the United States were killed in the line of duty as a result of criminal incidents.

This legislation would establish a fund under the Pennsylvania Commission on Crime and Delinquency (PCCD) to be used to offer up to $50,000 to individuals who provide information leading to the capture and arrest of a perpetrator of the criminal homicide of a law enforcement officer.

House Bill 2238 (Rep. Martina White, R-Philadelphia) amends the First-Class City Home Rule Act to term-limit a district attorney in a city of the first class (Philadelphia) to two terms in office.

Crime in Philadelphia is spiking, yet conviction rates in shooting cases have fallen steadily since 2015. Between 2016 and 2020, the fatal shooting conviction rate dropped from 96% to 80%. It dropped from 69% to 64%, in non-fatal shootings. This is clearly the result of a district attorney who is assured reelection by the overwhelmingly Democrat city. Term limiting the office will give the families of the city a chance at relief. The Philadelphia district attorney is elected to a term of four years. Currently, there are no restrictions on how many terms a district attorney of the first class may serve. Yet, Pennsylvania is one of 16 states that imposes term limits for the office of attorney general. The Pennsylvania attorney general cannot serve more than two consecutive terms in office. Some states, including Colorado, do impose term limits for district attorneys.

House Bill 2275 (White) amends the Uniform Firearm Act to reauthorize the Office of Attorney General to prosecute in a city of the first class (Philadelphia) where the attorney general has operated a joint-state firearm task force. Jurisdiction sunsets Dec. 31, 2025. There will be an amendment that also reauthorizes the attorney general to prosecute Section 6111 violations in a city of the first class where the attorney general has operated a joint-state firearm task force, subject to the same sunset.

This gives the attorney general the authority to prosecute when the district attorney fails to do so.

House Bill 2464 (Rep. Sheryl Delozier, R-Cumberland) amends the Crime Victims Act to grant victims legal standing to assert and enforce a right granted to the crime victim by law in a trial or appellate court, or in another official body with jurisdiction over the victim’s case.

The bill also requires that if the Commonwealth waives a victim’s rights on behalf of the victim, then the Commonwealth must provide a showing that the victim has knowingly agreed to the waiver.

House Bill 2525 (Rep. Aaron Kaufer, R-Luzerne) adds a new subchapter to the Criminal History Record Information Act (CHRIA) to create a procedure by which a crime victim may obtain criminal history investigative information for use in a civil action relating to the crime, including provisions relating to the denial of requests, judicial review and other miscellaneous provisions.

This will give crime victims a stronger hand when attempting to recoup in civil court the costs of a criminal’s actions.

