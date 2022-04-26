Biden’s Concerned About Russian Disinformation on Social Media

White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki says Biden is very concerned about Russian disinformation on social media platforms. He had no such concerns when it came to himself or Hunter’s laptop.

Glenn Greenwald’s story about Biden’s questionable activities in China and Ukraine was censored two weeks before the 2020 election. The Biden CIA claimed falsely that it was Russian disinformation.

Biden’s concerns have grown since Elon Musk, the free speech advocate, bought Twitter, freeing it from Wall Street.

“The president has long been concerned about the power of large social media platforms, the power they have over our everyday lives,” Psaki said. What he is concerned about is the truth.

She continued, [The president] “has long argued that tech platforms must be held accountable for the harms they cause,” Psaki threatened during the latest presser.

The Russian disinformation tale has worked. They plan to keep using it.

At the same time, the EU Commission moves to enforce more aggressive policing of the Internet. Hillary Clinton and Barack Obama are also on message. Mr. Obama’s message was especially troubling. The pen and phone president said there is “a demand for crazy on the internet” and it’s up to Silicon Valley and federal regulators to end it.

This is deeply concerning because he is the one who kicked off the vast censorship against all political opponents on social media and legacy media.

The deception here is brazen and well-performed:

Does this include when Facebook and Twitter — 2 weeks before the 2020 election — outright *censored* reporting on Biden’s activities in China and Ukraine based on the CIA lie that it was “Russian disinformation”? Was Biden concerned about *that* conduct by large tech platforms? https://t.co/O1g8C6xAYv — Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) April 25, 2022

Biden and obliging reporters buried this. Is this Russian disinformation also?:

AFGHANISTAN AFTERMATH: “Joe Biden, ironically with his hatred for guns, is responsible for the largest illegal arms market in the world,” says @Stinchfield1776. MORE: https://t.co/d74rsaqo9Z pic.twitter.com/aXGFLK8yzA — Newsmax (@newsmax) April 26, 2022

Do NOT forget there are still abandoned Americans in Afghanistan! Joe Biden left them there while creating the largest illicit weapons market in the world. pic.twitter.com/olFPvDrnlW — Grant Stinchfield (@stinchfield1776) April 26, 2022

