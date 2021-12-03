Parents of the Oxford High Killer Indicted for Involuntary Manslaughter

















The parents of the Oxford High School killer have been charged with four counts of involuntary manslaughter.

A 15-year-old Oxford High School student who on Tuesday shot and killed three students and wounded several others was armed with a 9 mm semi-automatic pistol recently purchased by his father, according to authorities.

Ethan Crumbley’s parents were each charged with four counts of involuntary manslaughter Friday in connection to the Michigan school shooting allegedly carried out by their 15-year-old son.

The charges for James and Jennifer Crumbley stem from having purchased a gun for the teen in the days ahead of the deadly shooting and failing to take action when alerted to their child’s concerning behavior.

When news of the shooting broke, Jennifer immediately texted her son, saying, “Ethan, don’t do it,” and James rushed home to check his guns, proving they had a feeling that their son might be responsible, Oakland County Prosecutor Karen McDonald said.

