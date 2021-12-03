Uh Oh, Jussie Smollett’s Clown Show Trial Continues

















The Jussie Smollett case is interesting. His hate hoax was notably fraudulent from the beginning but people like Kamala Harris backed the clear fabrication immediately. She even joined up with Cory Booker to trash Trump supporters and get the Anti-Lynching Act passed, as if lynching wasn’t already illegal.

How many Trump supporters do you think there are in Chicago? None? Probably none.

The media doubted none of it and the Soros prosecutor dismissed the case after Michelle Obama’s top aide made contact. However, now he’s on trial after the police gathered all the overwhelming evidence against him.

On the 1st, the jury got to see an incriminating text message and the trial run of the hoax. Watch:

DECEMBER 3

Today, one of the two brothers who says they committed the fake crime, is testifying that they did it to help further Smollett’s career.

Abimbola Osundairo, age 28 years, described how he and Smollett became very close friends; so close, Smollett trusted him with staging an attack against him.

Osundairo told jurors that Smollett “…explained that he wanted me to fake beat him up.” He added that the actor directed virtually every aspect of the alleged fake attack, “from the racial and homophobic slurs he and his brother, Olabinjo, were to use down to who should throw the punches” reports the New York Post.

“I agreed to do it because most importantly, I felt indebted to him, to Jussie…he also got me a stand-in role on ‘Empire’ and I also believed that he could help further my acting career.”

In a strange moment yesterday, his lawyer accused the judge of lunging at her.

Defense attorney Tamara Walker said the judge “physically lunged” at her when she suggested in a sidebar that she planned to move for a mistrial. https://t.co/HQV1cROxk0 — Anthony DeRosa (@Anthony) December 2, 2021

BACKGROUND

Osundairo and his brother were arrested two weeks after Smollett reported he was the victim of a hate crime in January of 2019.

Upon arrest, the brothers confessed they had been paid by Smollett to stage the attack with the actor’s involvement. Smollet’s defense team is denying the claims and allegations made by the brothers and attempting to paint them as homophobic.

Osundairo testified that he and Smollett have been friends since 2017 and spent time together smoking weed, visiting strip clubs and having sleepovers at the actor’s Chicago high-rise apartment.

Osundairo also noted he was often asked by the actor to procure drugs such as weed, cocaine and molly for him. “I would call him my brother” Osundairo testified.

Smollett faces six counts of felony disorderly conduct for lying to police. If convicted, the actor faces up to three years in prison.

WHOOPI’S SWAN DIVE

During an interview with Jesse Kelly last night, Kelly told Tucker that they will make this disappear as they did with Waukesha.

At one point, Kelly used a metaphor: They’re going to swan dive in like Whoopi Goldberg in a pool of marshmallow cream. We don’t worry about Whoopi since she demonized Kyle Rittenhouse without knowing the facts and wants to kill the unborn to the moment of birth.

