Part-Time Gov: Whitmer Spent 25% of Her Time Outside Michigan

It looks like Gov. Gretchen Whitmer is traveling the world on work time and can now say she is gaining experience in foreign affairs. Whitmer wants to run for President. This year alone, it has cost a million dollars and 25% of her work time for her travels away from the USA, and to other states.

Investments That Haven’t Materialized

She led an investment trip in August to Singapore and Japan for the Michigan Economic Development Corporation. Whitmer led a week-long trade mission to Australia, her fourth this year. That trip was to share our mutual heritage. She has also spent time in the UK and Ireland.

The so-called deals are vague:

While in Japan, MEDC signed an agreement with Hitachi to identify opportunities in Michigan to collaborate on advanced manufacturing, energy and transportation infrastructure development, data center development, life sciences, startup ecosystem facilitation, and research and development.

They are only identifying “opportunities,” and that’s not a deal, although it was presented as a fait accompli.

The Michigan governor also led missions to Bahrain and the UAE for investments. Allegedly, she secured a potential for 800 jobs, but they haven’t yet materialized, and it’s not clear if they are jobs for Americans.

Her international missions are largely funded by dark money.

Whitmer was previously scrutinized in 2021 for using her inaugural committee, Michigan Transition 2019, to pay to charter a private jet for her and her family to visit her father in Florida. Whitmer later personally paid $855 for her seat on the flight, which cost $27,521, as first reported by MIRS.

25% of Her Time Is Out of Michigan This Year Alone

Her foreign trips are in addition to traveling to New York, Washington DC, Indiana, and Arizona (with trips already planned to California and Pennsylvania) to promote a young adult edition of her book True Gretch.

In 2025, she has spent 25% of her time out of Michigan. I guess Michigan doesn’t need a full-time governor.

It’s not really working in terms of investment yet. During Whitmer’s tenure. Michigan has lost 27,600 manufacturing jobs since Whitmer became governor on January 1, 2019. Only two much larger states, California and New York, lost more manufacturing jobs during this period.

Michigan actually added 151,300 manufacturing jobs during previous governor Rick Synder’s eight years in office.